Bayern Munich’s £32m transfer decision could boost Liverpool search

Liverpool could take advantage of Bayern Munich’s decision not to move for Ibrahim Sangare, according to the latest reports.

The Reds have been actively seeking a defensive midfield replacement for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson following their departures this summer but they have struggled to acquire any of their top targets in recent weeks.

Chelsea have snapped up both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, leaving Jurgen Klopp scrambling around for a suitable addition to the base of his midfield.

One option could be PSV’s Sangare; the Ivorian is a towering midfield presence who has build a strong reputation in Holland and has a release clause of £32m. But he is not someone that Bayern Munich are considering this summer, according Florian Plettenburg, opening the door for Liverpool to potentially swoop in.

Sangare, 25, is a unique prospect. Standing six foot three tall, he has an all-round midfield profile but often plays deep in midfield where he manages around 2.55 tackles, 7.64 progressive passes, and 1.50 shots per 90.

The only issue is he has never played outside of the Eredivisie or Ligue 1; sure, he’s played in Europe, but he only has 34 appearances across the Europa League, Europa League, Conference League and Champions League qualifiers - he’s yet to take that step up.

So far this season, he’s already managed a goal and an assist in just four games already and fans are currently enjoying a clip that is doing the rounds on social media of his incredibly powerful strike from March earlier this year, in which his goal clocked in at a speed of 170 KM/H.

One popular fan account for Liverpool simply posted a tweet with that clip saying ‘£32m release clause. Get it done.’

Of course, he would have to depart in the early stages of next year for the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast - a team he has 31 caps for - but he’s a player who is capable of coming in and making an instant impact.