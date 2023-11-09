Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TalkSPORT pundit and former professional footballer Ally McCoist has made the controversial claim that Manchester City's Ederson gets in over Alisson Becker in a fictional Premier League XI.

McCoist was on hand to watch Ederson's side sweep past Young Boys in the Champions League as the Brazilian kept his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Both keepers have jostled for the number one spot at international level with Brazil, with Alisson starting in all but one of his country's five games at the Qatar tournament.

Ederson has been a key part of the Man City success story since signing for the club back in 2017 for £35m and has been revered for his incredible passing ability, and that's the main reason why McCoist is favouring him over the Liverpool star.

"I love Alisson the goalkeeper, but for the way City play, Ederson might be the best I’ve ever seen with his feet." He claimed live on talkSPORT. "He pinged a 70-yard pass to the outside left position yesterday, I mean Ronald Koeman would have been delighted with it. Glenn Hoddle would have loved it! "He’s got an awareness and he was just dinking balls forwards into Kyle Walker in the right-back position. I like Alisson but he’s not getting in ahead of Ederson because of the way he plays the game."

Alisson has no doubt proven his quality across his time at Liverpool; last season saw him voted as Liverpool's player of the season after a brilliant individual campaign and his admission from the Lev Yashin trophy and Ballon d'Or was certainly a shock.

In terms of this season so far, he has carried on in the same vein averaging the second-highest save percentage with 77.3% - a figure that has only been bettered by Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario.

He also prevented the most goals last season as shown by the post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed statistic - essentially, it ranks how many goals a keeper has prevented compared to the expected goal total of the shot. Alisson topped the list with 10.1 with Bernd Leno (9.0) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (5.0).