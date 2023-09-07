The Liverpool star has been left out of the final nominees despite a terrific campaign.

Alisson Becker has been omitted from the final shortlist for the Yashin Trophy despite a brilliant campaign last season.

The Yashin Trophy is presented annually to the best performing goalkeeper and it is named after former Soviet Union goalkeeper Lev Yashin, with the winner being selected by former Ballon d’Or winners since its creation in 2019.

Former winners include Alisson himself, who won the first edition in 2019 with Gianluigi Donnarumma (2021) and Thibaut Courtois (2022) being the only other two to receive the award.

But the oversight is certainly a baffling decision; despite Liverpool enduring a difficult season, Alisson was Liverpool’s Player of the Season and he finished joint-second for the Golden Glove in the Premier League.

Furthermore, this comes just weeks after being omitted from the PFA Team of the Year as Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale was chosen ahead of the Brazilian.

This is despite the fact that he prevented a ridiculous 10.60 goals last season which was far ahead of second-placed Kepa Arrizabalaga with 5.50.

Ramsdale prevented 1.54 goals, and was also selected as part of the 10-man shortlist for the annual award.

Fans were shocked to discover the news, and they reacted even more strongly to this than they did for the oversight a few weeks ago, with one fan saying: ‘Still find it mental how Alisson can be overlooked in these awards? Clearly the standout keeper in the last year.’

Another joked: ‘Does Alisson just have a separate category and these lot fight it out for 2nd?’

One fan also claimed: ‘I’m sorry, but there isn’t one goalkeeper who is better than Alisson, let alone 10.’

It is a staggering decision for sure, given that he has been one of the standout keepers in World football since 2018 and it is another example of how awards tend to favour players who have been part of successful teams, rather than their actual performances.