Championship manager makes transfer claim about £4m Liverpool defender

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has confessed that he his an admirer of Liverpool defender Ben Davies amid summer transfer links.

The centre-back is surplus to requirements at Anfield, having been omitted from the Reds' pre-season tour of the Far East.

Signed from Preston North End in January 2020 amid a defensive crisis, Davies has never made an appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Last season, the 26-year-old was loaned out to Sheffield United where he helped them reach the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Davies is expected to complete a permanent departure from the Reds during the current window.

Blackburn are one club who're keen, with Celtic, Stoke City and Middlesbrough also said to be admirers.

And newly-appointed Rovers boss Tomasson did not deny he rates Davies - but he's not the only defender on the Ewood Park outfit's wish list.

What’s been said

Speaking to lancs.live, Tomasson said: “He's a very good player, isn't he?

“He hasn't played a lot of games at Liverpool but there are a lot of players we are interested in.

“We want the best players we can get but we can't buy every player or we'd have to rob a bank. I would never say one player, he is a good player and he is one of them.

Ben Davies warms up for Liverpool. Picture: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“It's about quality, wages and you know how things work in football. We are trying to do the right things to get the right people in.

“It's not my department, the club know what I want and they are working hard to provide it. I am working harder each day to make them better and improve them.

“The players are buying into my plans and the ideas. That's my job and the club needs to do the other things and that's the way it works when you have a sporting director and a head coach.

“The club know what I think about the team, what we need to get in, and the club are working really hard. I think they will come. It’s about patience and getting the right choices.”

Background

Reports have suggested Klopp’s side have slapped a £4 million on Davies.

He is behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate in the Liverpool pecking order.