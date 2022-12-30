Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester City must get through the first 20 minutes unscathed if they're to get a result against Liverpool tonight.

Former Reds boss Rodgers makes his latest trip back to Anfield, having served as manager for three years between 2012-2015.

Leicester have performed below expectations this season and sit 13th in the Premier League table and lost 3-0 to Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Liverpool have also not hit the heights many expected and languish in sixth spot, although they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in their first league game after the break for the World Cup.

Heading into the clash, Rodgers is aware of how big of a task Leicester face - especially with the game being at Anfield.

What’s been said

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Foxes manager said: “I think the first 20 minutes of a game at Anfield are always very important. With the crowd and intensity of which a Liverpool team will want to play, that's important, that resilience and mentality.

“You need that ability if you do go behind to have that belief. I think in any game of football there are two games – the game itself and before that the game of belief. You always believe when you step onto the field, especially against some of the big teams away from home, you need to have that belief and mentality that you can get a result.

“For us, we've got a great opportunity to go to a great stadium to play football in and look to see if we can replicate that belief and spirit last time we played.