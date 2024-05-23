Brendan Rodgers. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers served as Liverpool manager for three years.

Brendan Rodgers believes that ‘good guy’ Arne Slot can be a hit at Liverpool.

Slot has officially been appointed the Reds’ new head coach after Jurgen Klopp left the hot seat after almost nine years in charge. Klopp departed Anfield as a club legend after restoring the club’s position to the upper echelons of European football. He won seven major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League - as well as finishing runners-up in both competitions on two other occasions.

Slot left his post at Feyenoord to take the reins at Liverpool. His challenge is to ensure that the Reds continue to compete for silverware every season, having guided the Rotterdam club to the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup respectively.

It was Rodgers who was sacked by Liverpool in 2015 and replaced by Klopp. The Irishman had finished second in the Premier League as Liverpool chief in 2013-14, while he’s guided Celtic to the Scottish Premiership crown this campaign.

Celtic faced Feyenoord in the Champions League this term and Slot made a glowing impression on Rodgers - and has been backed to be a success on Merseyside

Speaking to talkSPORT, Rodgers said: “When someone has been at a club for so long like Jurgen, he has his stamp all over the club, all the staff, players. He and all his staff will move on, there might be one or two players who move on, there will be that transitional period in the first season.

