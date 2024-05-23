Brendan Rodgers delivers Arne Slot verdict and predicts how many players may leave Liverpool this summer
Brendan Rodgers believes that ‘good guy’ Arne Slot can be a hit at Liverpool.
Slot has officially been appointed the Reds’ new head coach after Jurgen Klopp left the hot seat after almost nine years in charge. Klopp departed Anfield as a club legend after restoring the club’s position to the upper echelons of European football. He won seven major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League - as well as finishing runners-up in both competitions on two other occasions.
Slot left his post at Feyenoord to take the reins at Liverpool. His challenge is to ensure that the Reds continue to compete for silverware every season, having guided the Rotterdam club to the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup respectively.
It was Rodgers who was sacked by Liverpool in 2015 and replaced by Klopp. The Irishman had finished second in the Premier League as Liverpool chief in 2013-14, while he’s guided Celtic to the Scottish Premiership crown this campaign.
Celtic faced Feyenoord in the Champions League this term and Slot made a glowing impression on Rodgers - and has been backed to be a success on Merseyside
Speaking to talkSPORT, Rodgers said: “When someone has been at a club for so long like Jurgen, he has his stamp all over the club, all the staff, players. He and all his staff will move on, there might be one or two players who move on, there will be that transitional period in the first season.
“Arne is a good guy. I come across him, we played Feyenoord in the Champions League this season. He's a good guy, seems to play good football and I'm sure he will be a really good fit going into there. But Liverpool are another one of those iconic clubs, big history and I'm pretty sure he will go in and do pretty well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.