Brentford have quite a few injuries to contend with but they are set to welcome back a key figure this weekend.

Brentford will have their first-choice goalkeeper in Mark Flekken back for them after he returned to full training at the start of the week.

The Netherlands international was withdrawn at half-time during the victory over West Ham last weekend and is set to return to the starting line-up in what is a key boost for Thomas Frank's side.

Liverpool welcome Brentford to Anfield on Sunday as they look to bounce back from their dramatic 3-2 loss against Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Flekken will replace second-choice Thomas Strakosha who only managed two appearances last season in the league last season and they could also welcome back three players to the matchday squad.

The trio of Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (calf) and Mikkel Damsgaard (knee) have also been training with the squad and are close to returning to action. Youngsters Shandon Baptiste and Myles Peart-Harris are also nearing a return but Kevin Schade is out until the new year.

Liverpool have had an unblemished record at Anfield so far this season, winning all five games at home scoring 14 times and conceding just twice (Bournemouth and West Ham).

Brentford have been in mixed form; prior to beating Burnley, Chelsea and West Ham in their last three games, they hadn't won in nine (in 90 minutes).

But eight goals in three games and a notable scalp of Mauricio Pochettino's side means they come to Merseyside with confidence. Plus, Liverpool's last two performances against Luton and Toulouse have been surprisingly poor which will give them hope.

Jurgen Klopp is also without Alexis Mac Allister and, potentially, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, as well as the long-term absentee of Stefan Bajcetic meaning he will lack options off the bench.

There's also the worry over Kostas Tsimikas at left-back who made a poor mistake for Toulouse's first goal, as he was caught on the ball in a similar fashion to the goal he was responsible for in the EFL Cup against Leicester City.

Klopp has some decisions to ponder over and Brentford could be difficult to break down and will be hoping to catch the home side on the break - which is something they have done against them in the past.