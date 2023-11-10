The Liverpool star has had a positive update on his future from a leading journalist.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has broken yet another record as he was announced as the Premier League's Player of the Month, on the same day there was a positive update on his future.

Fans were worried at the back end of the summer transfer window as Al-Ittihad posted a £150m bid for Liverpool's star man. The offer was promptly rejected and, despite being 31, he remains one of the best attackers in Europe and it looks like he wants to continue playing at the very highest level, rather than leave to be the 'face' of the Saudi Pro League as reports claimed.

It was announced today that he had won the award for player of the month in the Premier League for what is the fifth time after netting five times in October. He now joins an exclusive list of six other players to achieve at least five POTM awards alongside Wayne Rooney, Robin Van Persie, Harry Kane, Steven Gerrard, Sergio Aguero and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Only four players have won more than Salah's five but his haul is the most in the Premier League since he arrived in 2017. On the same day he receive the accolade, The Athletic's David Ornstein has shared his thoughts on Salah’s situation in a recent Q&A, claiming it is likely Salah will remain at the club.

“I don’t think it’s set in stone he goes – I’ve even had some suggestions he would quite like to stay and continue to compete at the highest level in Europe.”

Jurgen Klopp also spoke recently about Salah's future - which is a topic that the German boss certainly doesn't like to answer - but he gave a strong response claiming he is happy at Anfield.

“I don’t know anything about an offer but it’s not important. Mo is here. He didn’t come to me about going. I didn’t think about it (letting him go) for a second. He really enjoys the team here.”