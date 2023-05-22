The CEO was quizzed on the future of one of his club’s stars who may move this summer.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has spoken out on the future of Alexis Mac Allister amid strong reports that the midfielder could leave this summer.

The Argentinian has enjoyed the best season of his career to date and that has seen him attract plenty of suitors in the process.

One of those includes Liverpool who are eyeing up midfield recruits this summer following the announcement that three midfielders will leave on a free transfer this summer.

Speaking to TalkSport, Barber was quizzed on the future of Mac Allister, but he refused to give away any intimate details of a potential move.

“I saw him down on the pitch looking very happy and obviously we want him to be here next season.” Barber claimed.

“Obviously we know there’s going to be a lot of clubs, not just in this country, but around Europe and around the world, that are going to be wanting him to play for them. But, at the moment he’s wearing blue and white stripes and I’m delighted about that.

“If I lost sleep over every report that I read about one of our players doing that then I wouldn’t be sleeping very much at all. At the moment, he’s focused on doing what he can for us during his final two games.”

Recent reports reiterated that Liverpool want to resolve final details of the Mac Allister deal as soon as possible to avoid competition and full agreement on personal terms is close.

The report, by Fabrizio Romano, also claims that the player is still looking to leave during the early part of the window meaning that we may not have to wait too long to see some movement on this deal.