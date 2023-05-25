Brighton owner Tony Bloom insists he’s not worried about losing some of the club’s ‘star players’ in the summer transfer window.

The Seagulls created history last night as they qualified for the Europa League for the first time following a 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Brighton have punched well above their weight this campaign, with manager Roberto De Zerbi taking the team to a new level after succeeding Graham Potter in October.

Plenty of the Seagulls’ players have been touted for potential moves in the summer. One of those is Alexis Mac Allister, who has earned rave reviews throughout the campaign, having scored 12 goals in 39 appearances. He’s a target for Liverpool while he’s been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City.

Bloom, speaking to talkSPORT, told of his pride that Brighton will be in Europe next term. And as long as they net the ‘right price’ for the likes of World Cup winner Mac Allister then he’s not worried about losing some of his squad.

Bloom said: “It’s been a tremendous season. Roberto, the players and everyone involved has done absolutely superbly. We’re so delighted to finish sixth this season, Europa League.

“Tonight we came against the best team in the world and matched them. Perhaps we were the better side over the 90 minutes which is just so brilliant for myself, the fans and for the whole city.

“We’ll be able to compete on all levels next season even if we lose a couple of our star players.

“That happens at almost every club, we don’t worry about these things and as long as we get the right price for our players they will sometimes go. That happens across the board, we’re not at all worried about that and we look to come back stronger next season.”

Mac Allister, 24, is believed to be high on Liverpool’s summer shopping list. The Reds are keen to make several additions in midfield, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departing at the end of their respective deals.

