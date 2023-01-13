Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will make the trip down south to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium in the Premier League this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are hoping to bring a halt to their Premier League inconsistencies as they return to top-flight action this weekend. The Reds will visit Brighton and Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium on Saturday (January 14).

The Anfield outfit are coming off the back of a dismal draw to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup earlier this week. Goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohammed Salah were not enough, as Wolves responded with Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee-chan to take this tie to a replay later this month.

But now attention turns back to the Premier League as Liverpool hope to right the wrongs of their last outing. The Merseyside Reds suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat to Brentford on January 2 that left them in seventh place and 16 points from Arsenal at the top of the league.

Liverpool’s opponents on Saturday are Brighton and Hove Albion, who have been one of the more impressive teams this season, despite seeing Graham Potter depart to Chelsea and appointing Roberto De Zerbi. The Eagles have scored nine goals in their last two games, a 5-1 FA Cup triumph against Middelsborough midweek and a 4-1 defeat of struggling Everton last weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend. From how to watch it on television to what time it kicks off.

Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion kick off time

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday (January 13). It will be hosted at Brighton’s Amex Stadium. Kick off time is at 3pm.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton on TV and live stream

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool has not been selected for television coverage. Therefore fans will be unable to watch the action live as-it-happens.

Liverpool offer fans the opportunity to register to listen to live audio match commentary through the official Liverpool FC website. You also have the opportunity to follow each of Liverpool ’s and Brighton ’s Twitter accounts to receive minute-by-minute updates of the game.

Highlights for the Premier League clash will be uploaded instantly after full-time on Sky Sports Premier League’s YouTube channel . More traditional fans will also have the opportunity to watch the big moments, as well as expert analysis on BBC’s Match of the Day , which airs at 10.30pm on Saturday (January 14).

Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion betting odds

Liverpool - 1/1

Brighton - 19/10

Draw - 11/4

