Bukayo Saka heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold and insisted opponents are scared of him.

The Liverpool vice-captain has started both of England’s fixtures at Euro 2024. Alexander-Arnold has been deployed as a midfielder by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate rather than at right-back where he operates for the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold featured for 54 minutes in England’s 1-1 draw against Denmark, which kept them top of Group C.

It’s a move that sections of Kopites have clamoured for. While he’s moved into a hybrid role for Liverpool, there was resistance from former manager Jurgen Klopp to station Alexander-Arnold in the engine room.

But the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best in the world in his position - winning every major trophy possible - because of his swashbuckling range of passing. And England team-mate and Arsenal winger Saka called it a pleasure to rub shoulders with Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking to the BBC before the Denmark game last night, Saka said: “For us attackers, it’s a joy to play with him. He’s always looking forward, always looking in behind and trying to threaten the backline.