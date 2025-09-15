Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the team's defeat during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on September 14, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool had to battle to a 1-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor.

Scott Park saluted the spirit and resolve that Burnley showed as they suffered a last-gasp loss to Liverpool.

The newly-promoted Clarets sank to a 1-0 defeat by the Premier League champions at Turf Moor. It appeared that the encounter was going to end in a goalless stalemate, with the Reds creating a paucity of goalscoring chances.

Burnley were reduced to 10 men when Lesley Ugochukwu was issued a second yellow card but Liverpool still struggled to break down the home side. However, in stoppage-time, the Reds were awarded a penalty when Jeremie Frimpong’s cross hit the outstretched arm of Hannibal Mejbri. Mo Salah stepped up and finished to ensure Liverpool’s perfect start to their title defence continued.

Parker admitted he was ‘gutted’ the Clarets could not earn a share of the spoils but hailed how his side did not ‘tap out’. The Turf Moor boss told BBC Match of the Day: "Tough, really tough. I am gutted for the players, that is the main thing. We took the game to the 93rd minute and a penalty has decided it.

"Immensely proud of the group, what we needed to do today and how we set up. The boys took everything on board I am just gutted for them it was decided by a penalty.

"I don't put it as a mistake [for the penalty]. The ball is coming from three yards away at a ridiculous speed. Maybe the learning from it is that we coach defenders to put their hands behind their back, which is not ideal.

"This is a young team, a new team. Today at times we had to survive. We had to dig and go to places not many humans go to. It would be easy to tap out, my team did not tap out."

On the penalty incident, Parker added: "I have been in the arena, I know how quick things move. His body action was turning and his arm has gone out. The ball is probably coming at 80mph and it has hit it. The only learning for Hannibal is that we will have to train with hands behind the back. My team today epitomised spirit."