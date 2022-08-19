Will Casemiro be playing against Liverpool on Monday?

Manchester United have made a poor start to the season and have lost their opening two games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford as they prepare to face Liverpool on Monday.

Their dismal performances have forced new boss Erik ten Hag to delve back into the transfer market.

The Red Devils are ‘close’ to signing Casemiro from Real Madrid to bolster their midfield options in an initial deal worth £50.7million, with a further £8.million in add-ons, as per Sky Sports.

Will he be able to face Liverpool?

This is a story that seems to have developed at a rapid speed over the past 24 hours.

Liverpool fans will be wondering whether the Brazil international will be able to play against them if the deal gets completed over the weekend.

However, according to The Athletic, the 30-year-old will not be able to face Jurgen Klopp’s side, even if he does secure his switch to Old Trafford before then.

This is because clubs in the Premier League have to finalise deals by midday on the previous working day in order for new additions to be eligible to play.

United opted for Fred and Scott McTominay in the heart of midfield on the opening day against Brighton, whilst the latter was dropped to the bench against Brentford with Christien Eriksen dropping deeper from his attacking midfield role in that one.

Casemiro will give them another option to choose in this department going forward and will arrive in the North West with decent pedigree having spent the past nine years at Real Madrid.