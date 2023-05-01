Register
Can Liverpool still finish in top four? Remaining fixtures for Man Utd and Newcastle and what needs to happen

A look at what Liverpool need to sneak into a Champions League spot before the end of the season.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 1st May 2023, 16:30 BST

Liverpool face an uphill battle to finish inside the top four this season, but it’s not impossible.

The Reds have managed to recover some good form over recent weeks amid a disappointing season up to this point. Jurgen Klopp’s men were hoping to be fighting for the Premier League title again this term, but they are currently on course to land a Europa League spot, facing a real task to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

But the top four race is not over just yet. Here we take a look at the possibilities and what Liverpool need to squeeze into the top four before the end of the season.

Current state of play

Here is the latest Premier League table, accurate as of Monday.

The Premier League table
The Premier League table

What Liverpool need

Nine points behind and with just five games remaining for most teams, Liverpool need a lot of help if they are going to get into the top four.

Liverpool realistically need Newcastle to lose three of their last five games while winning all of their own remaining fixtures. As far as Manchester United go, with the Red Devils having a game in-hand, it’s more difficult to say what Liverpool need from United, but at least three defeats is likely required.

Of course, United or Newcastle could alternatively drop points through draws, but given the advantage both teams have over the Reds, it is going to take at least two defeats, while Jurgen Klopp’s men are realistically going to need to be faultless.

Remaining fixtures

Liverpool

Fulham (H)

Brentford (H)

Leicester (A)

Villa (H)

Southampton (A)

Man Utd

Brighton (A)

West Ham (A)

Wolves (H)

Bournemouth (A)

Chelsea (H)

Fulham (H)

Newcastle

Arsenal (H)

Leeds (A)

Brighton (H)

Leicester (H)

Chelsea (A)

What has Klopp said?

Speaking about his side’s top four chances, Klopp has said: “If United and Newcastle win all the games, then how can we get there?

Klopp knows his men need a lot of favours
Klopp knows his men need a lot of favours

“If they start losing, then we are close. Until then, we have to win football games to qualify for Europe at all.

“Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend I’ve ever seen in my life, I have to say, Roberto De Zerbi, wow. They are behind us with two games in hand. Aston Villa are developing. If we can keep them behind us, that will already be a success.”

