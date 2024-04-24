Liverpool and Everton will lock horns in the final Merseyside Derby of the 2023/24 season this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s title challenge will face a big test when his side arrive at Goodison Park, as the Toffees throw everything at surviving another relegation scare.

The Reds dropped crucial points earlier this month when they drew to Manchester United and lost to Crystal Palace, causing them to relinquish their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Everton were recently dealt a 6-0 hammering by Chelsea but also came up with important wins over fellow relegation candidates Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Both sides of the city have a big fight on their hands as they enter tonight’s fixture. Liverpool simply must bank all three points in order to keep their title fight alive and stay on the heels of Arsenal and Manchester City. Everton are currently five points above the bottom three but will be hoping to put as much daylight as possible between them and the relegation zone.

Ahead of the Goodison Park meeting, pundits have weighed in on how they think the game will play out, and who will take the Merseyside bragging rights.

Writing for his Sportskeeda column, Paul Merson said: “This is a must-win game for Liverpool to stay in the Premier League title race and the Toffees will make it hard for them in the local derby. Goodison Park will be absolutely bouncing at the thought of ending Liverpool’s title hopes, but I think the Reds will just edge it.

“As they showed against Fulham, the cream always rises to the top, which is likely to be the case again this week. Liverpool have more match-winners on their side, which why I’m going for an away win. Jurgen Klopp made a lot of changes to his starting XI last weekend but I think the likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez could return to the side for this one.”

Liverpool have had a number of injuries hamper their squad this season and their recent exits from the FA Cup and Europa League also dampened spirits. The Reds are gunning for the best possible send-off for Klopp, but the only remaining silverware left available to them is the Premier League title.

Chris Sutton made his predictions for BBC Sport and reflected on Liverpool’s comeback win over Fulham, following their shock defeat to Crystal Palace, which highlighted their concerning lack of end product, having scored zero goals from 21 attempts.

“Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made a lot of changes for Sunday's win at Fulham, including leaving Mohamed Salah out, but they still won pretty comfortably. I can see this game going the same way,” Sutton wrote. “Everton will give everything of course, but the two goals they scored against Nottingham Forest were both from outside the box and they are not a team that creates too much.