Liverpool have a lot to consider when the January transfer window opens as they look to bolster their squad in a number of areas. The summer focused heavily on restructuring Jurgen Klopp's midfield, following the departure of five senior players, including former captain Jordan Henderson.

A defensive midfielder remains a target for Liverpool as the arrival of Wataru Endō has not yet had the desired influence as a replacement for Fabinho. New options across the backline have also cropped up on the radar, as well as en eventual replacement for the exit-linked Mohamed Salah.

Christian Falk has provided an interesting update on Joshua Kimmich, who was linked to an Anfield move during the summer window. The German international is now a tried and tested defensive midfielder, having played in this position for a number of years now. However he is also extremelt effective in defence, and has played at both centre-back and right-back for Bayern Munich.

Writing for the latest Daily Briefing Fact Files, Falk has hinted that Kimmich's future could soon be up for debate.

"It cannot be ruled out that FC Bayern and Kimmich part ways. His contract only runs until 2025. Like Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel has also questioned the player. Both coaches do not see Kimmich as a 'holding six'.

"FC Barcelona is very interested in Kimmich. If he comes onto the market next summer, some clubs in the Premier League will also look at him. Pep Guardiola is considered a big fan of Kimmich after having initially discovered and promoted him in Munich. The City coach appreciates Kimmich’s versatility as he can play in many positions.

"But Jurgen Klopp also knows Kimmich’s strengths, which would suit Liverpool FC well. The poker for Kimmich could soon be open."