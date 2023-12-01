Another summer transfer link has slipped away for the Reds.

Liverpool were interested in signing a number of exciting players during the summer transfer window but only a handful of the links materialised. The Reds were snubbed by other clubs on a few occasions as they looked to bolster their ranks following a hefty midfielder exodus at the end of the season.

Roméo Lavia was arguably the biggest miss of the summer as he opted to join Chelsea at the last minute, despite Liverpool leading the race from the start. He joined another target in Moisés Caicedo at Stamford Bridge, while Sofyan Amrabat chose Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp was also considering options in both defence and attack too, but no links came to fruition.

Nico Williams was one player on the radar during the transfer window but if the Reds had any lingering interest in him, it's now been firmly put to bed. The winger has signed a new deal with Athletic Club, committing himself to the club until 2027.

Williams' previous contract was due to expire next summer, hence the heavy interest in him over the last few months. Liverpool were on his tail along with Barcelona and Aston Villa — the latter reportedly had a £42 million rejected by Athletic for Williams.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Williams 'only wanted to stay' with his current side. The player himself also poured water on any lingering rumours earlier this week, stating he and his family are happy in Bilbao and that Athletic fans 'can be relaxed.'

