David Alaba is back for Real Madrid, who have a full squad available to face Liverpool in Paris.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that David Alaba will be available for Real Madrid when they face Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The defender, who joined Los Blancos on a free transfer from Bayern Munich last summer, has missed the past four games because of injury.

He was forced to sit out Madrid's goalless draw against Real Betis on the final day of the La Liga season last week.

However, the newly-crowned Spanish champions did not take any risks with Alaba, who has made 45 appearances this season.

And Ancelotti has insisted that the Austria international will feature in Paris this evening (20.00 BST).

“Alaba is going to play the final but it wasn't necessary to take risks,” Ancelotti told Movistar+.

“He's going to play, 100 per cent. He hasn't played since 26 April, it's true, but not only physical condition is taken into account for the match. Skill and experience are too.”