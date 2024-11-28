Liverpool earned a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlo Ancelotti had no complaints after Real Madrid suffered a comprehensive defeat by Liverpool.

The Reds continued their perfect record in this season’s Champions League with a 2-0 win at Anfield. The home side dominated from the outset but had to wait until the 52nd minute to open the scoring through Alexis Mac Allister. Less than 10 minutes later, Madrid were awarded a penalty but Kylian Mbappe was thwarted by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds then missed a spot-kick of their own when Mo Salah shot wide but they would double their advantage through Cody Gakpo’s header with 14 minutes remaining. Liverpool are the only team in the Champions League to have won all five games so far and sit at the top of the standings, while they are eight points clear at the summit of the Premier League.

Real, who are the holders of the European Cup and record 15-time winners, languish just 24th and face the risk of missing out on the next stage of the competition. Ancelotti believes that Los Blancos had ‘superiority’ on the transition against Liverpool but they could not make those moments count.

The Santiago Bernabeu boss said: “The result was the right one. Liverpool deserved to win because they have good momentum, they are in form and playing with intensity. We held our own in the first half, but we made some poor decisions with our final pass. We competed and fought until the penalty. I'm satisfied that the team competed well.”

“We have to continue like this and this is the way forward. We've become competitive again and we've made sacrifices. There are things to improve, but we're going to improve and that's it. I have no regrets about the approach. The idea was to defend well and come out from the back with the ball. We had superiority in four or five transitions. The approach was fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today's game was not decisive because even if we'd won it would have been difficult to reach the top eight. We have to reach the top 24 and finish as high up as possible. We're going to make it to the top 24 and compete like last year.”