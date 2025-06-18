Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is looking likely to leave in the summer transfer window.

Napoli have held ‘new conversations’ with Darwin Nunez’s representatives of a potential summer transfer, it has been suggested.

The striker is widely expected to leave Liverpool in the coming weeks. Nunez has endured three stuttering years at Anfield after his arrival from Benfica for an initial £64 million.

The Uruguay international has struggled for consistency at the Reds and started just eight games en route to the Premier League title last season. And while Liverpool rebuffered interest from Saudi Arabia in the January transfer as they were competing in four competitions at the time, it’s likely that head coach Arne Slot would be willing to grant a departure in the latest window.

Saudi clubs still remain keen but Nunez, who has bagged 43 goals in 140 Liverpool appearances, has attracted interest from Europe. Napoli won the Serie A title this season and will be in the 2025-26 Champions League. Antonio Conte’s side are aiming to strengthen and Nunez is on their radar.

What’s been said

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Nunez is still mulling over his next step, with Italian side AC Milan and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid also linked. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “There are some calls from Saudi Arabia and some European clubs are interested. Napoli are interested and making some progress but there has been nothing as advanced.

“Napoli spoke to the agent of the player and had some new conversations in the last 24-48 hours but the next stage is what Darwin decides to do; if he wants to move to Italy, if he prefers the money from Saudi, the conditions from Liverpool so it's still early. But Napoli are interested and will sign at least one important striker this summer and Darwin Nunez is on the list for sure and let's see what happens.”

Saudi stance

Saudi side Al Hilal are one club said to be keen. Chief executive Esteve Calzada has insisted that Al Hilal will not be held to ransom despite the vast wealth in the Gulf state. Speaking to BBC Sport, Calzada said: "We are targeting the biggest players. We are very ambitious, but we need to see hunger from the player himself and the transaction needs to work out both ways.

"The only thing we've been trying to remind players and agents is that yes, we are from Saudi, but we don't print notes here! My role as CEO is to make sure we run the club efficiently, so that we can have the biggest budget possible to have big players, but not at any cost. That's why sometimes we basically walk away from negotiations, because we still want players extremely keen on coming, and not only looking for the money."

Nunez is one of several fringe players who could leave Liverpool this summer. The Reds have been busy bringing in players, with Jeremie Frimpong signed and Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez expected to follow.

The likes of Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa are among others who could depart, with the latter also said to be wanted by Napoli.