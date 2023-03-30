Chelsea reveal sizeable price tag for Liverpool target Mason Mount

The midfielder could be available this summer as negotiations between the club and player continue to stall.

Chelsea have revealed the sum that Liverpool would have to pay for target Mason Mount.

The midfielder is currently locked in negotiations with the club over a new contract, but the two parties are struggling to agree a deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the trio of midfielders in Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract this summer, and Arthur Melo returning to Juventus, there’s going to be space for Jurgen Klopp to recruit in the heart of midfield - and Mount certainly fits the bill.

Reports have continued to build over recent weeks that Liverpool are extremely interested in a move for the 24-year-old, with the Athletic stating that significant conversations have taken place over a prospective move, with Liverpool already giving proper consideration to what kind of contract they could offer to persuade the player to join them.

They have also been told that Chelsea are seeking around £70million ($86.2m), even though he is entering the last year of his deal, but it remains to be seen whether they can recoup a fee of that size.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interest is also high in the player, with Bayern Munich the latest to be linked with a move for the Champions League winner, as he could reunite with former manager Thomas Tuchel. After all, he enjoyed the best spell of his career to date under the German manager.

This season has seen him struggle to recreate that consistency as Chelsea have struggled as a whole. Factor in the many signings the club has made and Graham Potter’s tendancy to switch formations from week-to-week and he’s found it difficult to recreate any sort of form.

Advertisement

Advertisement