Chelsea set sights on Liverpool manager target as Mauricio Pochettino pressure mounts

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is preparing his side to host Leeds United. Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool picked up their first trophy of the season on Sunday when they thwarted rivals Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. The two sides played out a gruelling 120 minutes and for the majority of the match, it looked set to be a replay of the 2022 final, ending with a nervy penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.

But thanks to a moment of magic from Virgil van Dijk, backed by the vocal Reds fans who had packed out Wembley, Liverpool delivered the goods for Jurgen Klopp in his final season as manager.

Their win puts even more pressure on Chelsea, who have been struggling to keep up with the top half of the Premier League table this season. The Carabao Cup final was a golden chance for the Blues to resurrect their season and give Mauricio Pochettino some breathing room.

Despite only arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer, there are already whispers that Chelsea are considering their options to replace the Argentine. The Blues have won just 10 games so far this season, picking up a total of 35 points and conceding a hefty 41 goals — more than the likes of Everton and Wolves.

As well as looking to climb the table with their upcoming fixtures, Pochettino will be pushing to go as far in the FA Cup as possible, with Leeds United their next opponents. The club reportedly want to make it through to the end of the season before reviewing the manager's progress, according to the Daily Mail.

'Sources close to the Chelsea ownership' have suggested the board is already looking at potential new candidates to replace the former Tottenham Hotspur and and PSG boss. One of their targets is said to be Sporting CP's Rúben Amorim, who is also on Liverpool's radar as they assess the best possible replacement for Klopp.

