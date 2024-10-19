Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool will lock horns with Chelsea to kick off their return to the Premier League following the international break.

Liverpool entered the international break at the top of the Premier League table and they’ll be fighting to keep their place when they return to action this weekend. On Sunday, the Reds will take on Chelsea, who are currently just four points adrift of Arne Slot’s side in fourth place.

Liverpool have a history of electric clashes with Chelsea and with both sides eager to keep their positive form going, Sunday could bring fireworks. Liverpool were able to edge a 1-0 win out of their latest clash with Crystal Palace but the Blues were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Both teams are enjoying an unbeaten streak and Chris Sutton has weighed in on this weekend’s clash. The BBC Sport football expert has backed Chelsea’s Anfield trip to be a big test for Enzo Maresca and his side but also another opportunity for Slot and the Reds to show what they’re made of this season.

“I did not expect Liverpool to be top but Chelsea have surprised me too, also in a positive way,” Sutton said. “Chelsea fans must be very happy with their side's performances as well as their results, but Anfield will be a true test of where they are at — in the same way this game will tell us more about Arne Slot's Liverpool side too.”

The clash with Chelsea marks the start of Liverpool’s tough run of fixtures. After facing the Blues at Anfield, Slot and co will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in what could be a huge early result in this title challenge. Throughout November, the Reds will also face Aston Villa and Real Madrid at Anfield, before December welcomes a packed schedule, including meetings with Manchester City, Newcastle United and Everton.

“Everyone is talking now about the tests coming up for Liverpool, who have started the season with what some people are calling gentler fixtures but, after this game, go to Emirates Stadium next weekend. This is a tough game for them for starters. There has been a great rivalry between these two clubs in the past couple of decades and I don't think there will be much love lost when they meet on Sunday, either.

“Can Chelsea go to Anfield and dominate Liverpool? I am not so sure. Alisson's injury is a blow for the Reds but Caoimhín Kelleher is a very capable back-up in goal. At the other end, Arne Slot's playing style seems to suit Mohamed Salah and I am expecting Liverpool's attacking options to give them the edge.”

Sutton has backed Liverpool to see out a 2-1 win this weekend, despite Chelsea’s secret weapon in Cole Palmer. The 22-year-old has notched six goals and five assists in just seven Premier League appearances and has undoubtedly been key in his side’s positive string of results so far.

Liverpool injury latest

Liverpool being without Alisson is also a significant blow but Caoimhin Kelleher has more than earned his stripes as deputy to the Brazilian. Slot has confirmed he will be without Alisson for ‘the upcoming weeks’ and provided further updates on the fitness levels of his squad.

“We have quite some issues of players coming back from the national teams and we can only judge that perfectly today. Today is the first time they are all training so let’s see where everyone is. Alexis Mac Allister missed one game, Kostas Tsimikas missed the first game against England, Wataru Endō as well also sick. We will see.”