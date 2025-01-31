Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Arsenal fan has petitioned for Michael Oliver to be ‘prohibited’ from refereeing any future Gunners games.

Liverpool are enjoying their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, which they could extend next month if they beat Everton in the rescheduled Merseyside Derby. After pulling clear of the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, the Reds’ main rivals are now Arsenal, who are desperate not to miss out on the title for the third season in a row.

After finishing third and nine points behind champions City last term, few expected Liverpool to go on such an impressive run right away under new management. If they can hold their nerve, they will take home the Premier League title and mark the start of a superb new era with Arne Slot.

It’s one thing for Arsenal to win every single remaining game this season, but they must also rely on Liverpool dropping significant points along the way. Winning the title will be impossible if the Reds keep their distance, and this is what Chris Sutton believes could be sticking in the throat of Arsenal fans.

Arsenal referee complaints rise after red card controversy

The standard of refereeing and VAR has once again come under fire this season. Arsenal have had their fair share of incidents to bemoan but their latest red card situation has tipped some fans over the edge.

During their narrow win over Wolves, the Gunners saw Myles Lewis-Skelly sent off before half-time following a challenge on Matt Doherty outside the box. Michael Oliver did not hesitate before bringing out the red, and a VAR check confirmed the red card for ‘serious foul play’ and Arsenal were forced to play out the remainder of the match with ten men, leaving Mikel Arteta ‘absolutely fuming’ over the decision.

The three-match ban for the sending off has since been overturned, though, following a successful appeal from Arsenal. However, since his initial decision to give Lewis-Skelly his marching orders, Oliver has been subject to ‘threats and abuse’, which police are investigating.

“We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver," said referees' body PGMOL. “No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours.”

An online petition set up by an ‘ardent Arsenal follower and supporter’ to ‘prohibit Michael Oliver from refereeing any Michael Oliver matches’ has reached more than 30,000 signatures.

Arsenal’s Liverpool ‘angst’ theory

Following the fallout from the Wolves clash, Sutton has admitted the Lewis-Skelly was something to be upset about, but has dismissed the idea that referees are against them this season.

“I think Declan Rice, whether he liked it or not, to the letter of the law, he did flick the ball away. I'm not saying he booted it 50 yards. And Arsenal fans are quite right actually to question or to call out the lack of consistency, because in that game Joao Pedro kicked a ball away, and nothing was done then. I do have some sympathy,” Sutton told Gambling Zone.

“Trossard, I actually thought he deserved to go [against Man City]. I thought that was ill discipline on his part. With the one at the weekend, Myles Lewis-Skelly, absolutely, I think Arsenal fans are quite right to be upset about that, but I don't think there's a vendetta against Arsenal. I really don't.

“I don't think it's something that Michael Oliver or other referees think about when they stand in the tunnel: ‘I’m going to do Arsenal in today.’

“I also think there’s a bit of angst at Arsenal because Liverpool are clear at the top, and they probably thought this season was about taking the next step, and Manchester City had fallen away. All of a sudden, Slot at Liverpool has slotted in well.”