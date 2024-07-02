Chris Waddle makes huge Euro 2024 Liverpool selection ahead of England vs Switzerland
Ex-England star Chris Waddle has backed Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to Gareth Southgate’s line-up for their tie with Switzerland.
Alexander-Arnold featured in their first two games before he was dropped for the goalless draw with Slovenia and the win over Slovakia. Southgate tried to fix his midfield with Conor Gallagher but settled on Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo in their last outing.
It looks unlikely that Alexander-Arnold will return to the starting line-up with tougher matches to come against top-class midfields that await them in the draw but he can certainly have an impact off the bench with his exceptional passing quality. However, it will be difficult given he played just seven minutes against Slovenia and failed to come off the bench across 120 minutes against Slovakia.
Waddle told BoyleSports: "Does Gareth go with the same formation? Luke Shaw is supposedly back, even though he hasn't played since February, it would be a really tough ask to get more than an hour out of him at this level of football against a very good team.
"At a push, you play [Bukayo] Saka at left-back because I don't see a risk of that. You bring Palmer in on the right-hand side, with Gordon on the left, and Bellingham and Foden through the middle behind Harry Kane. [Ezri] Konsa or [Lewis] Dunk can play centre-half, but I would be tempted to put Kyle Walker in there and then bring Trent Alexander-Arnold into the defence at right-back.
"But be positive; we are playing Switzerland who are a very good side, and if we play like we have played so far in the tournament we will get beat. I think we could beat Switzerland, I'm not saying we couldn't, because we have got the players.”
