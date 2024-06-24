Club president provides transfer update on Liverpool 'target' who Roy Keane believes is 'pure quality'
The president of Athletic Bilbao has insisted that he’s not paying attention to rumours swirling around Nico Williams’ future.
The winger enjoyed a scintillating 2023-24 season for the Basque-based outfit. He recorded eight goals and 19 assists as Bilbao won the Copa del Rey and finished fifth in La Liga.
Williams has also been fine form representing Spain at Euro 2020. He’s started both games so far and earned praise for his performances. Roy Keane lavished praise on the 21-year-old’s performance following 1-0 victory over Italy. Former Manchester United captain Keane said: “Pure quality. He has pace, you can't coach that. We saw [in] the first half he's a threat.
“When he gets one-vs-one against the full-back, he's in all sorts of trouble. He can go left or right, we saw with his shooting power and his crossing. Excellent play, best player of the park, strength, a great attitude, strong.”
Liverpool are one club who have been linked with a switch for Williams, who reportedly has a £47 million release clause in his Bilbao contract. Barcelona are also reported admirers and said to be the frontrunners, although wage demands could be an issue.
But San Mames president Jon Uriarte remains relaxed over the exciting youngster’s future. Via Barca Blaugrane, Uriarte said: ”We have impressive talent in the squad.
“When things are like this, it’s normal that there are players who arouse interest, but we’re not here to talk about rumours.
“Nico is happy in Bilbao and at Athletic and we’re very happy with Nico. We don’t worry about or pay attention to rumours. We’re focused on creating an attractive project for all our players, fighting for titles and competing in Europe.”
