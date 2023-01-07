Register
Cody Gakpo handed Liverpool debut as Jurgen Klopp makes changes for Wolves clash

Liverpool team news in full for the FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves.

By Will Rooney
3 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves at Anfield.

The Reds make four changes from the 3-1 loss at Brentford in the Premier League earlier this week. Overall, it’s a strong line-up that Klopp fields.

And Cody Gakpo makes his debut after joining from PSV Eindhoven earlier this month. He starts on the left flank in the place of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jordan Henderson is back from concussion to skipper the side, with Harvey Elliott dropping to the bench.

Joel Matip comes in for hamstring victim Virgil van Dijk in central defence, while Andy Robertson replaces Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips, Doak .

