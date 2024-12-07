Confirmed: Everton vs Liverpool Merseyside derby postponed because of Storm Darragh

Everton vs Liverpool Merseyside derby news as statements released.

The final Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park has been postponed.

Storm Darragh has meant that the match has had to fall foul on safety grounds after club officials and authorities met this morning. The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning and a ‘danger to life’ with winds of up to 70mph inland. An Everton statement said: “Today's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.”

It means that the famous fixture will be rearranged for later in the season when both outfits have slots in their respective calendars. It will be the final time both teams meet at Goodison before Everton make the move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season.

Merseyrail have already had significant problems this morning, with major disruption on Hunts Cross, New Brighton and Ormskirk lines and minor disruption on the Ellesmere Port service. Aintree Racecourse, just three miles away from Goodison, also abandoned its Becher Chase meeting.