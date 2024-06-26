'Confirmed' - Liverpool handed transfer boost as club make release clause decision
Chelsea have ‘no plans’ to activate Nico Williams’ contract clause in the summer transfer window, reports suggest.
Williams’ performances at Euro 2024 have earned raves reviews as he helped Spain comfortably reach the knockout stage after they won all of their Group B matches.
The winger has continued his fine form after he enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 season at Athletic Bilbao. He recorded eight goals and 19 assists as the Basque-based country won the Copa del Rey and finished fifth in La Liga.
Williams has a reported release clause of around £47 million in his Bilbao contract. He has been linked with several clubs in the summer transfer window. Liverpool have been suggested as admirers, as well as Arsenal and Barcelona.
However, it is claimed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea, who have been vast spenders in previous transfer windows, do not currently want to trigger the clause in his deal.
Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Chelsea and Nico Williams, no plans to activate the release clause and sign him. Confirmed.”
