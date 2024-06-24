'Confirmed' - Liverpool 'target' set to complete €50m transfer move
Riccardo Calafiori, who has been linked with Liverpool, is set to complete a summer transfer elsewhere.
According to Belgium-based reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Calafiori will join Juventus from Bologna.
The centre-back, currently representing Italy at Euro 2024, enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season. He recorded two goals and five assists in 37 games as Bologna finished fifth in Serie A and qualified for the Champions League.
That led to head coach Thiago Motta being poached by Italian giants Juventus after the exit of Max Allegri. And Motta looks set to reunite with Calafiori - who is also capable of operating in a left-back role - at the Old Lady. Bologna are already searching for a replacement.
Tavolieri posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Infos #Juventus. #BolognaFC & Bianconeri leaders are currently finalizing an agreement about Riccardo Calafiori between €40m & €50m. #Bologna see his departure as a formality and have already targeted several profiles to replace him. Confirmed.”
Calafiori is one of several central defenders who have been linked with Liverpool in the summer transfer window. Lille starlet Leny Yoro is admired but he is said to prefer a switch to Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have supposedly slapped a £65 million price tag on Marc Guehi.
The Reds have reportedly shown an interest in David Hancko, who worked with new head coach Arne Slot at Feyenoord.
