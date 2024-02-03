Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conor Bradley's former manager Ian Evatt has hailed the Liverpool youngster and claims he will be a regular feature for years to come.

Bradley, 20, has been a revelation since coming into the Liverpool team this season. Previously starring on loan under Evatt at Bolton, he has been promoted to the first-team with Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence and he has been hugely impressive, earning praise from all corners of the footballing world.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only has he slotted in brilliantly, he's been a key attacking outlet. He's managed six goal contributions in four games and was incredible against Chelsea during the 4-1 victory on Wednesday night, scoring his first goal for the club.

Speaking to The Times, the Bolton manager hailed his former player after his brilliant showing against Chelsea, "I messaged Conor on Wednesday night after seeing his performance against Chelsea and just said how proud of him I was. He replied that he was grateful for the opportunity Bolton had given him and then added how there was more to come. Everyone at Bolton would agree with that.

"Conor has an insatiable desire to keep getting better and that is why I know he will go on to play hundreds of games for Liverpool. Nothing will get in his way, nothing will stop him. I have no doubt he won’t be affected by any of the headlines he is now attracting. There is no way he is going to get ahead of himself; there is no way there is going to be any ego or arrogance. He wants to cement himself in the team and he hasn’t done that yet."