The Netherlands beat Malta 8-0 but Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo was unable to get his name on the scoresheet.

Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo were part of an imperious victory as the Netherlands crushed Malta.

Ronald Koeman’s side romped to a 8-0 win in their 2026 World Cup qualifier. The Reds triumvirate all started the game, while summer signing Jeremie Frimpong was an unused substitute.

It proved a memorable night for Van Dijk, who returned to Groningen where he began his professional career. The Liverpool captain scored the Netherlands’ third goal with a magnificent strike from the edge of the box.

However, despite the resounding triumph, Gakpo was unable to get on the scoresheet. The forward fired 18 goals in all competitions for the Reds in the 2024-25 season to help them claim the Premier League title. But Gakpo could not find the back of the net against a Malta side that featured Kop legend Jamie Carragher’s son, James, and was substituted at half-time.

And the assessment from the Dutch media was that Gakpo seemed to be suffering from a long campaign with Arne Slot’s side. Algemeen Dagblad handed Gakpo only a 6/10 player rating and commented: “One half against Malta and then the long season was over for Gakpo. The left winger gave up his place to Noa Lang. In the Euroborg, his contribution was not that big. It remained a threat, but who can blame him after a long, exhausting but very successful season.”

De Limburger also handed Gakpo a mark of 6/10. It said: “Would have liked to have a taste of the goalscoring cake, but it wasn't the night for the Liverpool left winger. He did play a 'simply' creditable first half, after which his match was over.” Voetbal International also agreed with the mark.

Voetbal Primeur was slightly more generous as the outlet dished out a 6.5/10 It said: “Gakpo was threatening in the first half as always. Sometimes he wanted to overdo his actions. That ended in losing the ball. After one half, Koeman took the left winger to the side.”

However, Sport Nieuws was more generous and handed Gakpo a score of 7/10.

Gakpo, van Dijk, Gravenberch - also substituted at half-time against Malta - and the newly-recruited Frimpong will now head off for a well-deserved summer break before returning for Liverpool pre-season next month.