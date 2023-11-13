Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite their disappointing run last season, Liverpool have made quickly picked themselves up and dusted off the cobwebs. One chaotic summer transfer window later and the Reds are battling at the top of the Premier League table and piling the pressure on Manchester City once again.

After Liverpool's 3-0 win over Brentford and City's thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea, just one point separates the two rivals at the top of the tree. Arsenal are level on 27 points with the Reds, but sit behind on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp suffered a hefty exodus prior to the 2023/24 season but his new signings, especially Dominik Szoboszlai, are settling into life at Anfield very well. The big question now looming is can Liverpool produce a sensational comeback and beat natural favourites Man City to the glory at the end of the season?

Jamie Carragher weighed in on his former side's chances of lifting their second Premier League trophy. He gave his opinion on Sky Sports following City's draw against Chelsea and discussed how last term's title competitors factor into Klopp's push to build on last term's fifth-place finish.

"I do think City are still a level above Liverpool and Arsenal right now. That might change over the next four or five months as those teams grow, certainly Liverpool, they've got a lot of new players," Carragher said. "But it feels like we haven't seen the real City this season and they're still top of the league.

"When you look at that league table, it's a great league table. City haven't moved away from everybody. In some ways, that was a really good result for the league. As the season goes on, the gaps will grow."

Indeed, Chelsea's ability to stand firm and hold Pep Guardiola's side to a thrilling 4-4 draw has really opened up the competition at the top of the table. In the last five seasons, Liverpool have won their first Premier League title and fallen agonisingly close to City on two occasions. In both the 2018/19 and 2021/22 season, the Reds finished just one point behind Man City, who are now on a three-season title reigning streak.

Carragher believes that despite Liverpool's inconsistence last season, they still stand a chance of pushing Guardiola and his men for the trophy this term.