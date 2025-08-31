Liverpool remain linked with Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but only have until 7pm on Monday to complete a deal

Crystal Palace have named Marc Guehi in their starting line-up for their Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday evening, after Liverpool reportedly submitted a bid for the player on Saturday.

The Reds want to sign the England international before the transfer window shuts at 7pm on Monday as they look to add depth and strength to their defensive unit.

Paul Joyce of The Times reported on Saturday evening: “Liverpool have made a second bid for Marc Guehi of £35m plus a ten percent sell on clause. Crystal Palace seeking £35m plus £5m add ons for the England defender. Liverpool first proposed £35m fee to Palace officials in days after the Community Shield on August 10.”

Amid that offer from Liverpool, Guehi has been included in the Palace line-up by Eagles boss Oliver Glasner. Guehi was the subject of interest from Newcastle United last summer with the Magpies seeing four bids knocked back.

Tottenham Hotspur also made an offer around £70m in late January but that was also rejected by the Eagles. The social media announcement of the line-up only featured a picture of Guehi, in what may have been a pointed message to Liverpool.

Why Liverpool can sign Marc Guehi for cut-price fee

Liverpool are looking to make the most of Guehi’s contract situation at Palace, with the defender entering the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park. He does not plan to agree new terms, meaning he will be available on a free transfer in 12 months.

There is still a gap in valuation between Liverpool and Palace but a deal is still possible in the final 24 hours of the transfer window. Guehi is eager to play first-team football as he wants to retain a starting spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup next summer.

He could line-up alongside Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool if a deal is done amid uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future and concerns over the Frenchman’s start to the season.

What Oliver Glasner has said on Marc Guehi future

Speaking on the player’s future before Sunday’s clash with Villa, Palace boss Oliver Glasner said: “From my side, he has to [still be a Crystal Palace player] because it’s not possible at the moment to find a Marc Guéhi replacement who can play straight in the Premier League, being a starter, being consistent.

“When we see our foundation of success in the last few months, it’s our defence … Marc is a crucial part. Getting the right replacement in now is almost impossible.”

One replacement Palace could have signed is Liverpool ace Joe Gomez, but the Reds have ruled that out as a possibility due to the defender’s versatility and experience.