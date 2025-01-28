Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool injury news on Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez.

Arne Slot has the luxury of being able to rotate his Liverpool team when they face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Reds have already booked their place in the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition. Having won all seven games in the new league format, they are guaranteed a top-two finish and a draw will secure first place.

Certainly, Slot will want to avoid any more injuries as he returns to his native Holland for the first time after leaving Feyenoord to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss last summer.

The Reds still top the Premier League by six points after beating Ipswich Town 4-1 but they have a challenging trip to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. There are currently three players sidelined - a decent position for Liverpool at this stage of the season. Ahead of the PSV game, here is a look at the current injury list.

Curtis Jones - knock

The midfielder had to come off earlier than planned in last week’s 2-1 win over Lille. Shortly after assisting Mo Salah’s opening goal with a sublime through ball, Jones required treatment from Liverpool’s medical staff. He carried on until half-time but was unable to continue. Slot revealed before the Ipswich game that Jones’ problem was not serious but it was enough to rule him out of that game and the England international will be further assessed.

Potential return game: PSV Eindhoven (A), Wednesday 29 January or Bournemouth (A), Saturday 1 February.

Diogo Jota - muscle

The Portugal international finds himself back in a familiar position on the treatment table. There is no denying Jota’s quality and many fans concur he is Liverpool’s best finisher in front of goal but he has struggled to stay available for large periods. After coming back from a near two-month rib injury last month, Jota picked up a fresh injury after coming off the bench to rescue Liverpool a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last week. Slot insisted before Lille that the striker will be out for ‘weeks not months’.

Potential return: February.

Joe Gomez - hamstring

The defender has been sidelined since picking up his issue in the 5-0 thrashing of West Ham on December 29. Given the nature of Gomez’s injury, Liverpool will be cautious and not rush him back to ensure there is no recurrence. Slot admitted before the Lille win that the England international will still be out for another couple of weeks, at a minimum.

Potential return: February.