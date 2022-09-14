Danny Murphy has backed a potential call-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold to the England squad, despite his recent form.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has said he expects Trent Alexander-Arnold to miss out on a World Cup spot, however he would include him in the England squad.

The right-back has become one of the world’s best in his position in recent years, playing a vital part in the Reds’ success across domestic competitions, as well as the Champions League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Alexander-Arnold has come under a lot of scrutiny this season after a very poor start to the campaign that has seen him at fault for a number of goals.

The 23-year-old’s dip in form couldn’t have come at a worse time with the Qatar World Cup set to kick off in November.

Trent is yet to establish a regular place in England’s line-up and could now face missing out all together if he fails to improve on recent performances.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy said: “I don't think Gareth will pick him. Would I pick him? Yes.

“He's the only right back that can do things from an attacking point of view that others can't. He sees passes that they dont see and he can cross a ball better than any of them.

“I'm not suggesting Trippier and Reece James aren't good crossers of the ball but Trent is a creative player."

While Trent has struggled in Liverpool’s backline this season, he has continued to be vital to their attack and has two league goals to his name so far - the same number as Darwin Nunez.

There is even more pressure on the defender due to the increasing competition in the right-back position in the England squad.

Trent is coming up against the likes of Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker for that number one spot - while there are a number of others such as Kyle Walker-Peters, Tariq Lamptey and Tino Livramento that could force their way into the fold in the future.