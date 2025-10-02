Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, reacts whilst holding the match ball during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have yet to hit top gear this season but does Arne Slot have a problem to solve?

Arne Slot probably expected his first season at Liverpool to provide more challenges than it did with an almost procession like march to the Premier League title.

Teams like Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea all spent big and spent wisely in the summer, more than matching the money spent by Liverpool and matching the quality that had been acquired too. The current squad is approaching the end of a cycle with the contract extensions of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah only delaying the inevitable need to replace two club legends. In the meantime, the Reds boss has enough work on his hands bringing this summer’s recruits up to speed.

Arne Slot questioned as Liverpool blip continues

Despite only losing the last two games at difficult venues away from home, Slot is being questioned for how the season has started with former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believing that the problems run much deeper than the last two games: “Yeah, it looks that way, doesn't it? Unfortunately, I think it's been, in many ways, the performances this season haven't been great, full stop. The results have masked the poor performances in many ways,” Murphy told Jim White on Talksport.

“So, I suppose the last couple of results have been coming in some people's eyes. But yeah, there looks a little bit of lethargy there, especially off the ball, defensively, a little bit wide open. (Jamie) Carragher was talking about being more like games of basketball. I see what he means. I think that's fair. Very unlike the composed Liverpool we saw under Slot last season. So he's got some work to do. I think defensively, there's a problem. They don't look as compact.

“He has talked a few times about four or five missing preseason, which I get. There's new players as well learning their roles in the team. He's chopped and changed it a bit more (than) last season. He played more or less the same team. So there's problems there for him to fix, that's for sure. But I think first and foremost, that comes defensively.”

What does Slot need to do to get Liverpool back on form?

When managers are struggling, there is a number of options available to them. Some go out and spend money, others change formation or tactics, in Liverpool’s case, Murphy thinks that Slot should go back to basics and to what he knows works: “I think at the weekend, we'll probably see a more last season type team. Robertson coming back in, Salah will obviously come back in. I think in midfield, he'll go with the tried and trusted”.

Slot perhaps put too much trust in some of his players in Istanbul. Putting Dominink Szoboszlai at right-back against a tricky winger when he had Jeremie Frimpong available didn’t make much sense. What also hasn’t helped has been the lack of stability in defence. With new midfielders and forwards trying to bed in, the last thing Slot needs is for his back four to be all over the place and struggling to find form too.

Players might have missed part of pre-season but they are up to speed now and should be trusted to play more than one game before being rested or rotated. In the manager’s own words, he doesn’t have a big squad, so it shouldn’t be hard to keep them happy. If he tries to fix all the problems at once, he might make things worse. As Murphy says, go with tried and tested, so that players like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have a better chance to show what they can really do.