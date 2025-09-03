Alexander Isak signs for Liverpool FC at AXA Training Centre on September 01, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool’s summer transfer window net spend compares to Arsenal, Man United and others.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League clubs set a new record over the transfer window after surpassing the £2.36 billion spending figure from 2023.

England’s top flight did not hold back when it came to splashing the cash on new signings this summer, setting a new record that surpassed the £3 billion mark, thanks to big money Deadline Day deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total spent by Premier League teams this summer is more than the Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A combined.

Liverpool’s busy window saw them also set themselves a new all-time transfer high. After breaking their own club record twice with the arrivals of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, the Reds set a lofty new benchmark for the most amount of money spend by a Premier League club in a single window.

Despite their gung ho approach to their summer business, Liverpool also oversaw some smart sales, which means despite spending significantly more than their rivals this window, their net spend isn’t the highest in the table.

Liverpool’s key summer transfer business

Liverpool’s long-awaited breakthrough for Alexander Isak is unarguably a contender for the signing of the summer. It took until Deadline Day but after a rollercoaster transfer saga, the Reds finally landed their man for a British record of £125 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool eclipsed their own transfer record twice in a little more than two months. The first new figure was set by the arrival of Florian Wirtz, who could cost the club up to £116 million when add-ons are considered.

Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike were also landmark signings of the summer for the Reds. Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giovanni Leoni round off their impressive window and eight-player haul.

In the opposite direction, Liverpool offloaded eight players of their own in immediate cash sales. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz were the top outgoings of the window, while the club also made an impressive profit on the sale of six ‘homegrown’ players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton, Nat Phillips and Ben Doak were all moved on this summer and brought in a combined £85 million in initial fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League clubs net spend for 2025 summer transfer window

According to transfer figures last updated on September 2nd by The Guardian, Arsenal ring in with the highest net send of the summer, despite spending more than £179 million less than Liverpool.

After splashing out on the likes of Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze, the Gunners made very little back through sales in comparison, putting them at the top of the table with a net spend £251.4 million.

Right at the bottom, with a negative net spend thanks to their sales outweighing their purchases, is Brighton and Hove Albion on -£68.15 million.

Here’s the full table, as put together by Squawka, and how Liverpool compare against the rest of the league after their record window.

In other news, Forgotten Liverpool man could be surprise centre-back option after Marc Guehi deal collapses