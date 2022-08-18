All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as the Reds look to put their disappointing start behind them.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are now working away on the training ground as they look to improve on their disappointing start to the season.

The Reds have drawn their first two games of the season, and it was not the start they were expecting to make.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s men need to pick up quickly from here to avoid giving themselves an early mountain to climb amid Manchester City’s faultless form so far.

Next up, Liverpool will face Manchester United away from home, and it will be a big opportunity for them to put down a marker at the third time of asking.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Nunez apology

Darwin Nunez has issued an apology to Liverpool fans after being sent off in his home debut.

The striker was given a red card after lashing out against Crystal Palace, and he has been heavily criticised.

But it’s part of the learning curve for Nunez as he adapts to a new team and a new league, and he has apoligised on social media.

He simply said: “Apologies to Liverpool all, I’ll be back.”

Nunez defended

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has defended Nunez over his physicality.

“I was reading a couple of comments that said he needs to bulk up, he needs to get in the gym. He doesn’t actually need to do it,” he said, speaking on the Ringer FC Podcast.

“Of course he’ll need to get a bit more physical in respects of backing in and challenges because like we’ve seen, he’s great in the air, he’s got great pace.

“I personally thought his link-up play last night watching him, there were opportunities for Robertson to pass into him and people to pass into him in that lane where you need him to make the move, link the play. It was one of those games for him where you could just see the frustration building.”

Yeremy interest

Liverpool are said to have scouted Villarreal star Yeremy Pino ‘many times’.

Yeremy has been linked with a move to the Reds or Arsenal this summer, but there has been no move from either club just yet.