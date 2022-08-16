All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds look to improve on a disappointing start to the season

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season, and are yet to pick up their first win.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool went behind in the first half, and while they came back from behind with ten men following the dismissal of star signing Darwin Nunez, they could only pick up a point.

The Reds are now playing catch up, with Manchester City winning both of their opening games, and as they fight to improve, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer news surrounding Anfield:

Nunes chase over

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Sporting CP star Matheus Nunes this summer, but it seems they will not be pursuing a deal.

The Reds are said to have held some talks over the signing of the midfielder, but A Bola say Liverpool have not pulled out of talks.

Liverpool never made an official bid, with Klopp still said to be happy with his midfield options.

Nunes is now set to join Wolves instead, in a real coup for the West Midlands club.

Asensio offered

Liverpool are said to have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

Asensio’s future is unclear, with the Spaniard having just one year remaining on his current contract.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Asensio has now been offered to Liverpool, along with Chelsea, AC Milan and others.

Asensio wants more regular opportunities ahead of the World Cup this summer, but he may not get them at Liverpool, either, given the level of opportunity in the front line.

Yeremy price

Liverpool are one of the clubs to have been linked with a move for Villarreal star Yeremy Pino.

The Villarreal star is an attractive prospect, already impressing at the age of 19, but he will not come cheap.