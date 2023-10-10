Two Liverpool players have struck up quite the connection to help Jurgen Klopp’s front line come alive over recent months.

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, and perhaps thanks to two players, in particular. The Reds are currently in fourth place and only three points behind leaders Tottenham despite picking up just one point from their last two games.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are hoping to return to title contention this season after revamping their midfield over the course of the summer window, and they are going the right way about it early in the campaign. Mo Salah has been key to that form, already scoring six times and assisting four across 10 appearances in all competitions, while Darwin Nunez has also come to life this season, scoring four and assisting three in the same number of outings.

Nunez endured a difficult first season at Anfield after arriving on a big-money deal, with many fans from other clubs ridiculing him for some of his missed chances last term. But the Uruguayan is coming into his own this season, and it is becoming clear why the Reds invested so much to sign the former Benfica star.

What is also interesting is the connection Nunez has struck up with Salah, and that’s another aspect that will delight Klopp. In fact, Michael Reid has pointed out that all of Nunez’s last seven assists, including three this season and four from last term, have been for Salah goals. That’s the longest run of assists from one Liverpool player to another in the Premier League era.

Klopp spoke about Nunez’s character after he scored twice late on to defeat Newcastle earlier this season, saying: “He was obviously fired up from not playing, not starting, then put all the energy in these two shots.