Liverpool’s full injury list and the current situations of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo ahead of their Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool make a swift return to action when they make the trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (12.30 BST).

The Reds prepare for their third game in just seven days - but head to the City Ground having finally started to build momentum.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have recorded successive victories over Manchester City and West Ham United.

Both were narrow 1-0 wins but it’s allowed Liverpool to creep up the Premier League table after a stuttering start to the season.

But the Reds do have some injury issues ahead of facing Forest in the top flight for the first time since April 1999.

Here’s a current look at Liverpool’s injury list and when players are expected to return.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez was replaced by Harvey Elliott in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of West Ham. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

What happened

The striker felt slight discomfort during the defeat of West Ham It’s why he was substituted early in the second half.

What’s been said

Klopp insisted that Nunez, who netted his first Anfield goal against the Hammers, was taken off as a precaution.

He said: “It was just after five minutes already, I was concerned about long sprints for him and balls when he stretched his leg. I thought: ‘Come on, we can’t take that risk’. That’s why we changed.”

Potential return game

Nottingham Forest (A), Saturday 22 October.

Ibrahima Konate

What happened

The centre-back has picked up a minor setback, which has caused him to miss the past two games.

What's been said

Before West Ham, Klopp said: “Ibou not in team training yet but we knew it before it will not be that long – he will be, in the end, out maybe for 10 days until he can start training again. When was it? It was Rangers, so tomorrow it’s a week and then maybe Saturday, whenever, he is back in team training. He was not long out, so if he can train fully, he’s available.

Potential return

Nottingham Forest (A), Saturday 22 October or Ajax (A), Wednesday 26 October.

Joel Matip

What happened

The defender suffered a calf problem in the 3-2 loss against Arsenal.

Matip was forced off in the second half at the Emirates Stadium. He was ruled out for 2-3 weeks.

What's been said

Matip is still to return to training.

Klopp said earlier this week: “Joel is still a little bit away.”

Potential return game

Napoli (H), Tuesday 1 November.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota left was stretchered off in Liverpool’s win against Man City. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

What happened

The Portugal forward was forced off on a stretcher in the closing stages against City.

Jota suffered a calf problem, having been sidelined for two-and-a-half months earlier in the season because of a hamstring issue.

What’s been said

Speaking before West Ham, Klopp confirmed that Jota will miss the World Cup.

He said: “It’s really not good news about Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup. [It’s a] pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. That’s it pretty much.”

Potential return game

N/A

Naby Keita

Naby Keita. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

What happened

The Guinea international hasn't made an outing since the Community Shield in July.

Keita was first ill before suffering a muscle injury.

What's been said

Keita has now returned to training as he edges closer to making a return.

Klopp said before West Ham: “Naby is now in parts of team training.”

Potential return game

N/A

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The summer signing from Aberdeen had a back problem after arriving at Anfield.

He then sustained a minor ankle issue that ruled him out of training.

What's been said

Klopp confirmed that Ramsay was back in full training and he made his first Reds outing off the bench against Accrington Stanley in the Papa John’s Trophy - and scoring in the 3-2 loss.

“Calvin is completely back in team training. He had a little setback, got hit on the ankle so we had to keep him out,” Klopp said.

Potential return game

N/A

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz of Liverpool receives medical treatment before being substituted off during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

What happened

The winger sustained a devastating knee injury in the first half of the Arsenal loss.

Diaz left the stadium on crutches and has now been ruled out until after the World Cup.

What's been said

Klopp said last week: “Lucho, they say now six to eight (weeks) or whatever, so we will see how long. Lucho looks like a quick healer, but we have to be careful with that."

Potential return game

Aston Villa (H), Monday 26 December.

Arthur Melo

Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The on-loan Juventus midfielder picked up a thigh issue in training.

He's made just one appearance for Liverpool since arriving on summer transfer deadline day and is sidelined until the new year.

What's been said

Posting on Instagram, Arthur wrote: “It is now time for me to keep my head up and join forces with my family and do everything I need to with my team to make sure I come back stronger as soon as possible. No obstacle will prevent me from progressing in my career and I have great ambition to show what I can do on the pitch.”

Potential return game