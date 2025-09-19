Vitaliy Mykolenko has suffered a fresh injury setback | Getty Images

Everton team news ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield.

David Moyes has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

The Toffees travel to Anfield tomorrow with Moyes aiming to win at the stadium for the first time in his managerial career.

Everton go into their showdown against the backdrop of four matches unbeaten in all competitions. Last weekend, they drew 0-0 with Aston Villa although the Blues were much the better outfit.

Vitalii Mykolenko was absent against Villa. The left-back departed Ukraine’s squad during the international break and missed the opening two games of the 2025-26 campaign with a groin issue. Mykolenko was not spotted in the latest training photos Everton uploaded.

Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite is still to make an appearance this campaign because of a hamstring problem. Moyes admitted he is unsure whether the defensive duo can feature against Liverpool - and the Everton manager confessed there are other players with knocks.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Moyes said: “They're making progress and we'll see. We have got a couple of other knocks in the camp. We'll see how they are.”

On the derby and challenge of facing Liverpool, Moyes added: “Any big derby in any big city are really important. This has always been an incredibly difficult game for me because we have always come up against a really good Liverpool team - whether it has been teams who have had some great players and made it really hard for us. We have always been competitive, it’s not changed, and always do everything we can to try to get a victory.

“The gap between the two clubs in my first stint was as closer as it’s ever been. We finished above them a couple of times but I’ve got to say, it’s been hard because they have been a successful football club winning trophies. We have had to live with that and get on with our own problems, probably more recently, but we are in a much better place and heading to a much better place.”