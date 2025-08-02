Liverpool have had an official bid for Alexander Isak rejected by Newcastle United.

The latest reports on Alexander Isak have confirmed that the transfer saga is far from over. Liverpool remain very much in the race to sign the striker, despite already splashing out on Hugo Ekitike.

The Reds have been linked with Isak for some time now. For a while, it seemed the interest was merely surface level but bombshell reports that Liverpool are willing to set a new British transfer record to bring him to Anfield blew the story wide open.

The Premier League champions recently made an informal approach and aired that they are willing to spend £120 million on a deal to sign Isak ahead of their title-defending Premier League season.

In a follow up report from David Ornstein, it has been revealed that the Reds have now had an official bid rejected by the Magpies.

In a new report for The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Liverpool have been knocked back with their first attempt to agree a transfer fee for Isak.

The initial news that Liverpool were thinking about a deal had the world talking once again but Newcastle’s firm stance on not selling their star striker had many believe it was a non-starter for the Reds.

However, Isak has recently expressed his desire to leave the club and has even been training alone away from Newcastle. While Eddie Howe and the team are in South Korea for their pre-season tour, Isak has been with former club Real Sociedad.

The report claims that sources close to the matter have said the Swede’s pre-season absence was his own choice, amid his ‘uncertain future’. Meanwhile, Newcastle have cited a minor thigh injury as the reason for him not travelling with the rest of the squad.

Newcastle latest plan to keep Alexander Isak fails

Ornstein’s report says that Newcastle have tried to tie Isak down at St James’ Park with a new and improved contract. This would have included a release clause for next summer. Newcastle have also reportedly tried to encourage him to stay through his senior teammates, however, Isak has not changed his stance on what he wants. The 25-year-old and his representatives have ‘made this clear’ to Newcastle for some time now.

A new update from The Telegraph’s Matt Law explains that Newcastle are ‘adamant they will not be bullied’ into selling Isak this summer when they clearly do not want to. Off the back of this, he has followed up with the information that Liverpool have decided they will ‘not make a second bid’ in attempt to sign the Sweden international this summer.

The Reds have already forked out a significant amount of cash this summer but were willing to spend even more to see Isak become their blockbuster signing of the transfer window. However, despite the player’s desire, Newcastle are not interested in entertaining offers to facilitate his departure this summer.