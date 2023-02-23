Liverpool FC fan groups met with UEFA on Tuesday and have unveiled the list of demands made and welcomed review findings into the 2022 Champions League final.

A collection of Liverpool FC fan groups have unveiled details of talks held with UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis regarding the melee experienced by football fans at the Champions League final last year.

Liverpool FC Supporters Union, Spirit of Shankly, shared the statement after attending talks on Tuesday alongside UEFA, the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, the Football Supporters Association and Football Supporters Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting took place in person in Liverpool this week with the groups in attendance reiterating that there was nothing in the review of the event they disagreed with.

An independent review of what happened outside the Stade de France last year found that "it was remarkable that no one lost their life" and deemed the "primary responsibility" to lay with UEFA. It also criticised "reprehensible" attempts by authorities to claim that Liverpool fans were the problem.

The statement also comes after banners were unfolded in the Kop during the Champions League match with Real Madrid this week voicing frustration at a "Champions League of deniers" and "UEFA liars".

Spirit of Shankly confirmed that in the meeting fan groups demanded a full and unreserved apology from UEFA and a "full retraction of the lies and smears against Liverpool supporters prior to the match starting, in the immediate aftermath and the days and weeks following".

Advertisement

Advertisement

An independent review found UEFA guilty of causing the problems outside the Stade de France (Image: Getty Images)

Other demands included the resignation of the current UEFA President and action against staff found to be responsible for letting the crush happen.

The statement read: "UEFA, Spirit of Shankly, Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, the Football Supporters Association and Football Supporters Europe met on Tuesday afternoon in Liverpool to have an open discussion on last year's Champions League Final and the conclusions and recommendations of the recently published UEFA-commissioned Independent Review.

"The supporter representatives present expressed their expectations of UEFA following the review and acknowledged the sincere apology made by General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis, on behalf of UEFA, and the commitment to implementing all key recommendations of the review to improve fan safety and experience at future events.

Advertisement

Advertisement