Thierry Henry points out big difference between Liverpool and Real Madrid

The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker said Jurgen Klopp’s side looked ‘fragile’ in Champions League defeat.

Thierry Henry claimed there was one big difference between Liverpool and Real Madrid as the reigning champions recorded a dominating Champions League last-16 first leg win at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Both Alisson Becker and Thibaut Courtois had an embarrassing moment to forget, but the Spanish side were able to ‘bail out’ their goalkeeper following his mistake to record a historic 5-2 win, whereas Liverpool could not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the game, Henry condemned Liverpool’s inability to hold onto an early two-goal lead and claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘fragile’ after conceding five goals at home.

Henry told CBS Sports: “They conceded too many goals against Brentford, Wolves and Brighton - let alone before you play a team like Real Madrid. I wanted to know where they were and I saw a fragile team.

“More than fragile! Why? They were 2-0 up. That’s exactly the start you would like to have against a Madrid team or any team in Europe at Anfield and they couldn’t even keep that.

“Yes, Alisson made a mistake but they didn’t bail him out. Thibaut Courtois makes a mistake - that’s a big team, they bailed him out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans will be ultimately frustrated with the collapse due to the opening 20-minute display which saw them race into an early two-goal lead.

However, hopes of a sizeable first leg lead were diminished due to Vinicius’ brilliant response for their first goal. He even pressured Alisson into playing a riskier ball out from the back, only for it to rebound in off the Brazilian.

From then on, it looked like there would only be one winner. Three unanswered goals in the second half was a sign of a hugely disappointing night, as Liverpool’s seemingly rejuvenated side was brought back down to earth.

Advertisement