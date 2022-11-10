Everton loanee Lewis Dobbin saw his penalty saved in Derby County’s loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Paul Warne admitted that Lewis Dobbin was 'disappointed' after missing a penalty for Derby County in their loss to Liverpool - but has been 'very pleased' with the Everton loanee during his loan spell.

Dobbin was back on Merseyside last night as the Rams faced Jurgen Klopp's side in the Carabao Cup third round at Anfield.

The 19-year-old forward joined Derby on a season-long loan from the Toffees in the summer to garner regular senior experience.

Dobbin came off the bench in the 61st minute and was sharp on the counter-attack as the League One side held Liverpool to a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

But Dobbin was one of three players who had a penalty saved by Reds keeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the 3-2 shootout loss.

Still, Warne saluted the bravery the youngster showed to step up - and has been impressed by Dobbin's time at Pride Park.

Derby manager Warne said: “Dobs is all right, he's only a kid, isn't he? I think he's a bluenose. I knew he wanted to play tonight and he's been excellent for me but hasn't played three games on the spin.

“I've just got to try to protect my players, I've got a very small group. After the game, I just shook everyone's hand. I had no issue with anyone missing penalties - I was a centre-forward and had a cup game against Arsenal.

“My assistant manager, who was a centre-forward, took the ninth penalty and I was a centre-forward or winger at the time and think I took the seventh penalty - so I can never criticise anyone who takes a penalty and misses because my cajones were small.

“I think he may be disappointed but he shouldn't be because it's a lottery. In fairness, the Liverpool keeper has hands, he's not bad is he? His performance when he came on, I thought he was going to score, his performance was excellent.

“His loan has been very good, I've been very pleased with him. As with all young loans, it's very difficult to get amazing back-to-back performances. There are certain things they need to improve and Lewis is no different but then I could say that about some of my seniors.

“He's a great kid, takes information on really well and he's got pace - and pace is the great gift of all in my opinion. He'll be disappointed but he shouldn't be because his performance was really good and I need him to bounce back for Saturday.”

