Liverpool have just one trophy to focus on following their Carabao Cup defeat on Sunday.

Liverpool were forced to leave the capital empty-handed after Newcastle United snubbed them of the Carabao Cup on Sunday. Despite a long VAR check confirming a stoppage time goal from Federico Chiesa, the Reds had left themselves with too much to do to get back into the clash in time.

Thanks to goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak, Newcastle ended an agonising 70-year wait for a major trophy. While champagne corks popped for the Magpies and their fans long into the night, an already-wounded Liverpool side saw another trophy opportunity slip through their fingers.

Arne Slot’s side were already deflated following their exit from the Champions League earlier in the week. Despite snatching the lead in the first leg in France, the Reds failed to capitalise on Anfield advantage. Paris Saint-Germain got themselves a goal back before prospering on penalties.

After talks of Liverpool pushing for the treble, they have just one remaining chance of silverware this season.

Diogo Jota makes promise after Carabao Cup defeat

Reflecting on the crushing defeat at Wembley, Diogo Jota took to social media and made a promise to the fans ahead of their next match, which will be the Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

Jota uploaded a photo of himself to Instagram, along with the caption: “Not good enough today! A very disappointing week for everyone that supports Liverpool. We will be back soon to fight for the league.”

While the Reds were in action at Wembley, Arsenal closed the gap in the Premier League title race with their latest win. The Gunners beat Chelsea in a slim 1-0 win thanks to Mikel Merino, taking them to within 12 points of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Football now enters the international break, allowing Liverpool to reset and dust themselves off following two disappointing results inside a week.

Liverpool remaining Premier League fixtures

Once domestic football returns, Liverpool will host Everton as they look to get themselves back on track. The previous result ended in a 2-2 draw to mark the last derby at Goodison Park, thanks to a stoppage time stunner from James Tarkowski.

Liverpool will then face off against Fulham, West Ham, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur to see out April. May presents the final stretch towards the trophy and a magnificent achievement for Slot in his first season. A trip to Stamford Bridge awaits the Reds on May 3rd, followed by a home clash with Arsenal. They will then take on Brighton on the road, before seeing out their final match of the season against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

While Slot was left disappointed with the result on Sunday, he had a lot of positivity to reflect on looking towards the league title challenge.

“It took us seven, eight [or] nine months to lose twice in a row and that happens against two teams — one of them is fighting for Champions League, Newcastle is a very good team [and] we knew this already at St. James’ Park, and the other one is Paris Saint-Germain,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“But I want to make clear one more time that the week started off really well by us beating Southampton. That’s why we extended our lead to 12 points [in the Premier League] with nine games to go. You know if you go far in tournaments that the opposition you face gets stronger and stronger. Even Liverpool can lose football games, that’s what can happen.”