Liverpool have confirmed the arrival of a young goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool signing Armin Pecsi has explained that he was amazed by the level of detail the club knew about him.

The goalkeeper joined the Reds from Hungarian outfit Puskas Akademia. Despite being aged 20, he was Puskas’ regular goalkeeper during the 2024-25 season. He made 30 appearances as the Felcsut-based side finished second in the Nemzeti Bajnokság.

Pecsi has been signed with an eye on the future. Alisson Becker is No.1 keeper at Anfield, while Giorgia Mamardashvili is set to arrive from Valencia for up to £29 million.

Pecsi’s signing has come as somewhat of a surprise but he is highly rated and been nominated for the 2025 Golden Boy award. And speaking to MLSZ TV, he was surprised by the due diligence Liverpool did before signing him. He said: "The long-term project that they outlined is difficult to describe in one sentence, because they analyzed a lot of matches in many ways, which they also outlined in our meeting. It was amazing how much detail they pay attention to. Of course, it gives me great motivation that a club with such analysts decided on me and wants to build me up. (...) I would like to show that they chose the right person for the job.”

‘Huge clubs have been interested’

Puskas Akademia director Balázs Tóth revealed that ‘huge clubs’ displayed interest in Pecsi. And he insisted that the Hungary under-21 international must be patient in his aim to become a Premier League performer in the future.

Toth said via Nemzeti Sport: "We have seen year after year during our work that he is a very talented player and he certainly has a beautiful future ahead of him. In recent times, huge clubs have been interested in him and have cast their nets on him. He has a lot of work to do next year and he has to be patient, because it will definitely take a year to prepare him as best as possible for the Premier League.”

Toth added that Puskas Akademia landed a club-record fee and that negotiations went relatively quickly and were completed in a few days. He added: "Humility and commitment are present in every player, so mental strength is definitely necessary for them to be able to climb the ranks."

"In my opinion, talent is no longer enough. It takes a very strong mentality and dedication for someone to reach the top and even be able to sign for a club like Ármin. We can be proud that we have such a youth training centre, that we can educate great players who can take it to such a high level, and who are a huge value to Hungarian football.”

Pecsi became Liverpool’s second signing of the summer after the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million. Mamardashvili’s move to Anfield will be ratified on 1 July.